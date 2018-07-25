Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits three-run home run Tuesday
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.
Detroit had been held scoreless until Martinez took Kansas CIty reliever Tim Hill deep in the seventh inning with two runners on and one out. The blast was just the fifth of the season for the 39-year-old, who is batting .232 with a .599 OPS. Both numbers would represent new career lows for the 13-year veteran.
