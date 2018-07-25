Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits three-run home run
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.
Detroit had been held scoreless until Martinez took Kansas CIty reliever Tim Hill deep in the seventh inning with two runners on and one out. The blast was just the fifth of the season for the 39-year-old, who is batting .232 with a .599 OPS. Both numbers would represent career lows for the 13-year veteran.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: On bench for series finale•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of lineup against Cubs•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in run vs. Toronto•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...