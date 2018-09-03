Tigers' Victor Martinez: Launches home run in loss

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the White Sox.

Martinez has been showcasing some power lately, as the veteran now has three home runs over his last four games. Martinez has had a down year overall with a disappointing .655 OPS, but he could be set for a strong final month before he retires after the season.

