Tigers' Victor Martinez: Likely retiring after season

Martinez indicated Wednesday that he will probably retire at the end of the season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. "I'm pretty sure this is going to be it. This is going to be it. I'm just enjoying these last six weeks and then finally go home."

Martinez, who is set to turn 40 in December, will be a free agent after the season, and it doesn't sound like he intends to ink another contract. While he's slowed over the past couple of seasons, Martinez still owns an impressive .295/.360/.455 slash line over his 16-year big-league career.