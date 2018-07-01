Tigers' Victor Martinez: Likely to hold onto playing time despite struggles
Martinez, who currently has a career-worst .623 OPS and just four home runs, doesn't appear to be in danger of losing playing time, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The Tigers seem committed to letting the 39-year-old Martinez play through his struggles in the last year of his contract and possibly the last of his career. It also helps Martinez's cause that the team doesn't really have a ton of internal options ready to take over at designated hitter. "If this is his swan song, or whatever you want to call it, I'm going to make sure he gets as many opportunities as he needs here as we go along," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "Hopefully he'll keep having quality at-bats." While the playing time should be there, Martinez hasn't done enough at the plate the last two seasons to warrant a ton of attention in fantasy circles.
