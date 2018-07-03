Tigers' Victor Martinez: Not in lineup Tuesday
Martinez is not starting Tuesday against the Cubs, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Martinez doesn't have a place in the lineup with the Tigers playing in a National League park. The 39-year-old hasn't played a single game in the field since 2016, so it's likely that he sits again in Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in run vs. Toronto•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Likely to hold onto playing time despite struggles•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sticks on bench Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Three hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Bats fifth over the weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...