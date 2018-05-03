Tigers' Victor Martinez: Not in Thursday's lineup
Martinez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Kansas City.
Martinez will receive a day off following six straight starts as Miguel Cabrera (biceps) will spend a day at the DH spot. Over 27 games this season, Martinez is hitting .222/.294/.344 with two home runs and 13 RBI.
