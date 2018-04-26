Tigers' Victor Martinez: Not in Thursday's lineup
Martinez is out of the lineup against the Pirates on Thursday.
Martinez will remain on the bench for the series finale in Pittsburgh as manager Ron Gardenhire continues to keep the DH off the field in a National League park instead of taking Miguel Cabrera out of the lineup. Expect him to be back in action Friday against the Orioles.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sits again in NL park•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Held out Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Slugs first home run Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Doubles twice Friday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Receives Sunday off•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets three hits, two RBI against White Sox•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...