Tigers' Victor Martinez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Martinez is out of the lineup against the Pirates on Thursday.

Martinez will remain on the bench for the series finale in Pittsburgh as manager Ron Gardenhire continues to keep the DH off the field in a National League park instead of taking Miguel Cabrera out of the lineup. Expect him to be back in action Friday against the Orioles.

