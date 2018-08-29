Tigers' Victor Martinez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Martinez is out of the lineup versus the Royals on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Martinez will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with a hit by pitch during Tuesday's affair. In his absence, Nick Castellanos will man the DH spot while Victor Reyes, JaCoby Jones and Mikie Mahtook earn starts in the outfield.
