Tigers' Victor Martinez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Martinez is out of the lineup against Cleveland on Wednesday.
Martinez will retreat to the bench following four straight starts, going 0-for-15 with two walks during that span. In his place, Nick Castellanos will serve as the Tigers' DH while Niko Goodrum gets a start in right field.
