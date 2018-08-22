Tigers' Victor Martinez: Notches three more hits
Martinez went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's win 2-1 win over the Cubs.
Martinez plated Jose Iglesias with a first-inning single to put the Tigers up 2-0, and it was all the offense Detroit needed to win a pitcher's duel. The veteran now has two three-hit performances over his past four games and he's batting .322 this month. Martinez could be primed for a late surge to end what he's said will be the final season of his 16-year MLB career.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Records three hits against Twins•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Likely retiring after season•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Day off versus White Sox•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in two•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Reaches three times•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Resting in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...