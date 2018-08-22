Tigers' Victor Martinez: Notches three more hits

Martinez went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's win 2-1 win over the Cubs.

Martinez plated Jose Iglesias with a first-inning single to put the Tigers up 2-0, and it was all the offense Detroit needed to win a pitcher's duel. The veteran now has two three-hit performances over his past four games and he's batting .322 this month. Martinez could be primed for a late surge to end what he's said will be the final season of his 16-year MLB career.