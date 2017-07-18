Tigers' Victor Martinez: On base four times Monday
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and two runs in Monday's 10-2 drubbing of the Royals.
Martinez tied his season high in RBI without recording an extra-base hit. The uncharacteristically wild Jason Vargas walked Martinez with the bases loaded in the first inning, and the veteran slugger added RBI singles in the fourth and ninth. Martinez's .366 slugging percentage and .106 isolated power are his lowest since 2008, but he continues to display an incredible batting eye with 26 walks and just 39 strikeouts.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: On bench Thursday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits first homer since end of May•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Batting sixth in return to lineup•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Returns from DL•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Cleared to return Tuesday, no rehab games needed•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...