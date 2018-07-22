Tigers' Victor Martinez: On bench for series finale
Martinez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
Martinez had served as the designated hitter in both games since the All-Star break, but will head to the bench for the series finale against Chris Sale and Boston. This will cause a ripple effect across the entire starting lineup, as Nick Castellanos will serve as the DH, which allows Niko Goodrum to start in right and Ronny Rodriguez to get the nod at the keystone.
