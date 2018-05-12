Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of Game 1 lineup

Martinez is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Seattle, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Martinez will take a seat for the afternoon contest as Grayson Greiner gets a start behind the plate, shifting James McCann to the DH spot. Expect to see Martinez in the lineup for Game 2.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories