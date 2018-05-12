Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of Game 1 lineup
Martinez is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Seattle, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Martinez will take a seat for the afternoon contest as Grayson Greiner gets a start behind the plate, shifting James McCann to the DH spot. Expect to see Martinez in the lineup for Game 2.
