Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of lineup against Cubs
Martinez is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.
With the Tigers playing in a National League park, Martinez will remain on the bench for a second straight day. Look for him to return to the starting lineup Thursday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in run vs. Toronto•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Likely to hold onto playing time despite struggles•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sticks on bench Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Three hits Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...