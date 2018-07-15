Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of lineup Sunday

Martinez is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Astros.

Martinez will take a seat for the final game of the first half, with Victor Reyes starting in right field and Nick Castellanos serving as designated hitter. The All-Star break couldn't come at a better time for the 39-year-old, who is 6-for-42 with zero extra-base hits over his last 12 games.

