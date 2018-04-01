Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of Sunday night lineup

Martinez is out of the lineup for the second game of Detroit's doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

With Miguel Cabrera occupying the designated hitter spot for Sunday's second game, Martinez will move to the bench. After going 0-for-4 Sunday, Martinez is still looking for his first hit of the season and is 0-for-8 for the year.

