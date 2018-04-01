Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of Sunday night's lineup
Martinez is out of the lineup for the second game of Detroit's doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
With Miguel Cabrera occupying the DH spot for Sunday's second game, Martinez will move to the bench. After going 0-for-4 Sunday, Martinez is still looking for his first hit of the season and is 0-for-8 for the year.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes deep again Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes deep again Sunday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Showing some pop this spring•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Feels good after normal offseason•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...