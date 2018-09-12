Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Martinez is not in the lineup against Houston on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Martinez heads to the bench after starting seven of Detroit's past eight contests as Nick Castellanos gets a little breather serving as the club's DH for the series finale. Across 126 games this year, Martinez has hit .247/.295/.348 with nine home runs and 52 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories