Tigers' Victor Martinez: Pops sixth homer

Martinez went 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 loss to Cleveland.

The 39-year-old is not surprisingly in the midst of the worst campaign of his career, and Martinez now has only six homers in 92 games to go along with a tepid .243/.296/.333 slash line. With the Tigers playing for the future and not the present, V-Mart's playing time could easily dwindle over the final two months of the season in favor of younger options -- assuming he doesn't get sent to a contender to provide bench depth at the trade deadline.