Tigers' Victor Martinez: Reaches base four times in loss
Martinez went 3-for-3 with three singles and a walk in Friday's loss to the Royals.
This was the third three-hit game on the season for Martinez, and his first multi-hit game since April 19. He's hitting a rather lackluster .247/.321/.366, with seven extra-base hits in 28 games. Martinez does have a nice K:BB of 10:10 in 106 plate appearances, but the rest of the numbers are less than appealing at the utility position.
