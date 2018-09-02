Tigers' Victor Martinez: Receives breather Sunday

Martinez is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees.

Martinez will hit the bench for the second time in the last five games, as he just finished up his most productive month of the season, slashing .295/.330/.443 with two home runs and 12 RBI in August. Nick Castellanos will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter while Victor Reyes takes over in right field.

