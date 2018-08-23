Tigers' Victor Martinez: Receives breather

Martinez is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Martinez will get a standard day off following six straight starts, including four hits versus the Cubs during the Tigers' two-game set earlier this week. In his absence, Nick Castellanos will serve as the DH while Victor Reyes draws a start in right field.

