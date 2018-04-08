Tigers' Victor Martinez: Receives Sunday off

Martinez is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

The Tigers were likely eager to give first baseman Miguel Cabrera a day out of the field after he recently got over a hip injury, so he'll settle in as the designated hitter in the series finale, leaving no room in the lineup for Martinez. The injury is unlikely to result in Cabrera regularly seeing time at DH going forward, so Martinez's role looks fairly stable heading into the upcoming week. After a rough 2017 campaign, the 39-year-old has opened the current campaign on a high note, going 6-for-21 with a pair of doubles and five RBI through six starts.