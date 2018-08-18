Tigers' Victor Martinez: Records three hits against Twins

Martinez went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Twins.

Martinez has said he's likely retiring after this season, so he's looking to finish his career on a high note. The 39-year-old now has hits in seven straight games and he's slashing a solid .326/.373/.435 this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories