Tigers' Victor Martinez: Records three hits Wednesday
Martinez went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Royals.
Martinez is now 7-for-16 over his last four games with a home run, five runs scored and five RBI. THe 39-year-old is still batting just .238 with a .608 OPS this season, but he's shown some signs of life lately and he's capable of a few good moments before the year is over.
