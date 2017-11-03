Tigers' Victor Martinez: Reinstated from disabled list

Martinez (chest) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Martinez underwent heart surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat in mid-September, and will continue recovering over the next couple months. It's expected that he will be ready for the 2018 season, and should be fully healed by spring training.

