Tigers' Victor Martinez: Reinstated from disabled list
Martinez (chest) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.
Martinez underwent heart surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat in mid-September, and will continue recovering over the next couple months. It's expected that he will be ready for the 2018 season, and should be fully healed by spring training.
