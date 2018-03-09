Tigers' Victor Martinez: Showing some pop this spring
Martinez has three home runs and five RBI in 24 at-bats so far during spring training.
Martinez hit just 10 home runs in 2017, his fewest since hitting two in an injury-shortened 2008 season. Now 39 years old, Martinez's best years are behind him, but this early power display could be a sign that a rebound is in store. The veteran underwent surgery in September to correct an irregular heartbeat and said he feels healthy, so perhaps he could get closer to his 2016 output, when he had 27 home runs and 86 RBI.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Feels good after normal offseason•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Successfully undergoes heart surgery•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits 60-day DL•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: To have heart ablation procedure•
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...