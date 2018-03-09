Tigers' Victor Martinez: Showing some pop this spring

Martinez has three home runs and five RBI in 24 at-bats so far during spring training.

Martinez hit just 10 home runs in 2017, his fewest since hitting two in an injury-shortened 2008 season. Now 39 years old, Martinez's best years are behind him, but this early power display could be a sign that a rebound is in store. The veteran underwent surgery in September to correct an irregular heartbeat and said he feels healthy, so perhaps he could get closer to his 2016 output, when he had 27 home runs and 86 RBI.