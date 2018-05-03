Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sidelined with ankle injury
Martinez is not in Thursday's lineup due to an ankle injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It's unclear when the injury was incurred or how severe it is. Martinez was lifted from Wednesday's contest for a pinch runner in the ninth inning, though that was assumed to simply be a reflection of the veteran's pitiful speed and not an injury of any sort. Consider him day-to-day until more details emerge.
