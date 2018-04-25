Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sits again in NL park
Martinez is again not in the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's double-header in Pittsburgh.
It's no surprise that the everyday designated hitter would be confined to the bench in a National League park. The Tigers do have a doubleheader Wednesday, though, so there's a chance Martinez plays first base in the second game in order to give Miguel Cabrera and his 35-year-old legs a rest, though Martinez hasn't played an inning in the field since 2016.
