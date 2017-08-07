Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sitting Monday with no DH available

Martinez is out of the lineup Monday against the Pirates.

With the Tigers kicking off a home-and-home series with the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Monday, it's expected that Martinez will hit the bench for back-to-back days before settling back in as the DH when the series returns to Detroit on Wednesday. Martinez logged five games at first base a season ago, but the Tigers have deployed the 38-year-old exclusively as a designated hitter in 2017.