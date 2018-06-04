Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sitting out first game of doubleheader

Martinez is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the Tigers' doubleheader Monday with the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Martinez will be on the bench for a second straight afternoon game after he also took a seat in Sunday's contest against the Blue Jays. The veteran's absence from the lineup is mostly a result of the Tigers exercising caution with Miguel Cabrera, who will act as the team's designated hitter in Game 1 after returning from a hamstring injury a few days earlier. Cabrera will likely sit out Game 2 or return to his normal spot at first base, so expect Martinez to reenter the lineup as the DH in the nightcap.