Tigers' Victor Martinez: Slugs first home run Tuesday
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, his first of the season, in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.
Over his last two games, Martinez is 5-for-8 with two doubles and the home run. The outburst has raised his slash line to a strong .310/.375/.476. The veteran had a down year in 2017, but he's been a good hitter for a long time and could have something left in his bat.
