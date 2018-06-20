Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sticks on bench Wednesday
Martinez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
As expected, Martinez will stick on the bench for Wednesday's series finale with no designated hitter spot available in the Reds' National League ballpark. The veteran should be available off the bench and will likely return to the starting lineup Friday against the Indians.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Three hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Bats fifth over the weekend•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Bangs out two hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Sitting out first game of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets rest in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas