Tigers' Victor Martinez: Takes seat Thursday
Martinez is not in the Tigers' lineup Thursday against the Yankees.
Miguel Cabrera will take V-Mart's regular spot at designated hitter during the afternoon contest. Martinez has wilted at the plated this year, with a particularly disappointing .219 clip in August.
