Tigers' Victor Martinez: Takes seat Wednesday
Martinez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
The Tigers are eager to limit Miguel Cabrera's duties in the field after the former MVP returned from a two-game absence due to a back injury to play nine innings at first base Tuesday, so he'll slide over to the DH spot Wednesday while Martinez sits. The benching comes at an unfortunate time for Martinez owners with the 38-year-old having delivered three multi-hit performances in his past six starts.
