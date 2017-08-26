Tigers' Victor Martinez: Three hits in Friday's loss
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.
The switch hitter had been stuck in a 1-for-12 mini-slump, but a day off Thursday appears to have perked Martinez up. His .118 ISO and .702 OPS remain his lowest marks since 2008, however, and the 38-year-old may not have enough left in the tank for a big finish to help salvage his fantasy value.
