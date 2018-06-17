Tigers' Victor Martinez: Three hits Saturday
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a strikeout in Saturday's win over the White Sox.
It's Martinez's first three-hit game since May 4 and prior to Saturday he had struggled with a .212/.255/.269 slash line through 52 at-bats in June. The 39-year-old's power has essentially dissipated since the start of 2017 as he has a .362 slugging percentage with only 14 home runs in over 600 at-bats.
