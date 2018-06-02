Tigers' Victor Martinez: Won't be moved down in order
The Tigers have no plans of removing Martinez, who is slashing just .251/.314/.363, from the cleanup spot, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Martinez's numbers are down across the board from last season, and previous Tigers manager Brad Ausmus did end up sliding the veteran down in the order in 2017. However, new manager Ron Gardenhire said he doesn't plan on following suit. "You don't screw around with veterans," he said. "You don't bounce them all over the place." Martinez hasn't been much of a fantasy factor this season, but at least he should continue to receive at-bats in the middle of the order, which could boost his counting stats somewhat.
