Reyes (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Orioles.
He hit .500 with two home runs, one steal, three walks and zero strikeouts on his four-game rehab assignment. Reyes will likely compete with Derek Hill for playing time in the short term.
