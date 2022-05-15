Reyes was removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles after appearing to aggravate his left quadriceps injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Reyes rejoined the lineup Sunday after missing more than three weeks with a strained left quad, and he appeared to aggravate the injury while running to second base after hitting a double in his first at-bat. The specifics of the injury this time around remain unclear, but it wouldn't be a major surprise if he's forced to return to the injured list.