Reyes (not injury related) has arrived at camp but still has to complete the intake process before joining his teammates for workouts, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Reyes was one of several Tigers who faced delays trying to get back into the country for spring training. Most of them are in Florida now, but they all still have to clear the testing protocols before being allowed back on the field. Reyes has missed a meaningful portion of camp at this point but should still have roughly four weeks to prepare for the start of the regular season.