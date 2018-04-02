Tigers' Victor Reyes: Available off bench Monday
Reyes (forearm) said he feels fine and will be available off the bench if needed for Monday's game against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Reyes made his major-league debut in the second game of the Tigers' doubleheader with the Pirates on Sunday, logging a pinch-hitting appearance before departing after colliding with teammate Jose Iglesias in the outfield. The 23-year-old was diagnosed with a right forearm laceration following his departure, but it apparently isn't anything that will affect him at the plate or in the field going forward.
