Reyes (forearm) said he feels fine and will be available off the bench if needed for Monday's game against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Reyes made his major-league debut in the second game of the Tigers' doubleheader with the Pirates on Sunday, logging a pinch-hitting appearance before departing after colliding with teammate Jose Iglesias in the outfield. The 23-year-old was diagnosed with a right forearm laceration following his departure, but it apparently isn't anything that will affect him at the plate or in the field going forward.

