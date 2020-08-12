Reyes went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.
With a southpaw (Gio Gonzalez) on the hill for Chicago, Reyes moved from the bottom half of the lineup to the No. 2 spot in the order while the lefty-hitting Christin Stewart received the day off. Reyes should continue to benefit from more favorable lineup assignments versus lefties, but he'll at least remain a fixture in the starting nine versus righties. He'll man right field and hit sixth Wednesday in the series finale, marking Reyes' ninth consecutive start.