Reyes and JaCoby Jones are battling for a reserve outfielder job out of spring training, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

So far, Jones is outperforming Reyes at the plate, as the former has a .400/.500/.650 slash line this spring, while Reyes is at just .207/.258/.241. Reyes was selected in the Rule 5 draft back in December, meaning he has to be kept on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be subjected to waivers and offered back to the Diamondbacks. The Tigers could opt to keep Reyes around to begin the season and start Jones off at Triple-A, but it figures to be a fluid situation.