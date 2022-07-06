Reyes went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Guardians.

Reyes had a major impact from the No. 9 spot in the order, helping lead the Tigers to an 11-4 win. The outfielder is now batting a robust .322 this season and he has hits in four straight games. With Austin Meadows (Achilles) currently on the injured list, Reyes has a path to regular playing time, though Willi Castro is also in the mix. Both players figure to see starts in right moving forward, with Robbie Grossman and Riley Greene holding down the other two outfield spots most days.