Tigers' Victor Reyes: Callup awaits
Reyes is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Tuesday's game against the Angels, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Reyes was already with the Tigers for their West Coast road swing as a member of the taxi squad, ostensibly for the purpose of having an extra body on hand in the outfield if Nick Castellanos' abdominal injury left him unavailable. While Castellanos -- who is also a sought-after commodity on the trade market ahead of Wednesday's deadline -- was able to play Monday, the Tigers lost another outfielder in Christin Stewart, who was placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion following Detroit's 7-2 win in the series opener. Since he's already up with the big club, Reyes thus makes for the most logical choice to fill Stewart's spot on the active roster. Though Reyes acted as the Tigers' primary center fielder during his most recent stint with the big club earlier this month, he'll likely be limited to more of a depth role this time around.
