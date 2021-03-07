Reyes (not injury-related) has cleared the intake process and joined his teammates for workouts Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Visa issues cost Reyes the early part of camp, as it did for a handful of his teammates who were coming back into the country from overseas. While he did miss a meaningful portion of spring training, he still has over three weeks to get ready for Opening Day. Whether or not the Tigers expect that to be enough time for him to get up to full speed remains to be seen.