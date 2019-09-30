Reyes went 1-for-2 with a walk, stolen base and a run scored Sunday in the Tigers' 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Reyes will carry a four-game hitting streak into 2020 and may have earned himself an everyday role as the Tigers' leadoff man in the process. The 24-year-old was one of the few bright spots for the Tigers as the team played out the string in a 114-loss season, slashing .323/.343/.464 with three home runs and eight stolen bases in 52 games following his July 30 callup.