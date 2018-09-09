Reyes went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Reyes' second run scored was the game winner, as he scampered home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth. The 23-year-old outfielder now has two hits and two runs scored in each of his last two games, and he's looking to secure regular playing time for the rebuilding Tigers in the final few weeks of the regular season.